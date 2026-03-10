THE OTHER PEOPLE Exclusive: The Horror Collective Acquires Suspense Thriller
News this morning is that our friends at The Horror Collective have acquired Chad McClarnon's suspense thriller, The Other People.
When a new stepmom's troubled eight-year-old girl befriends a boy that lives in the shadows, the family learns why things that live in the dark don't want be seen.
The Other People premiered at Cinequest, followed by screenings at other illustrious festivals like FrightFest and Fantaspoa. The Horror Collective will announce a release date and strategy at a later date.
A small selection of stills is below. You can find a full-sized version of that header image, with the boy hanging out there, in the shadows, to the left. Creepy and cool.
The Horror Collective, the genre label of Studio Dome, has acquired the suspense thriller The Other People, directed by Chad McClarnon and written by Trey McClarnon and Chad McClarnon. The deal comes as Studio Dome continues to expand its horror slate.The film stars Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow, The Expanse, Nikita), Bryce Johnson (Pretty Little Liars), Valentina Lucido, Quinnlan Ashe (Ozark, Chicago Fire), B.D. Boudreaux and Ashley Crow (Heroes).The Other People follows a woman who marries a grieving single father and moves into his home to help raise his troubled young daughter. When the child befriends a mysterious boy who seems to live within the hidden spaces of their house, the family begins to realize something sinister may be sharing their home.The film premiered at Cinequest and went on to screen at several genre festivals, including FrightFest and Fantaspoa, building momentum among horror audiences. The film was also named to the 2026 Popcorn List, identifying it as one of the best films from the festival circuit."We set out to make a film that taps into a universal fear, the idea that something might be hiding inside the place you feel safest," said director Chad McClarnon. Writer and producer Trey McClarnon added, "From the beginning, we wanted to tell a tense, character-driven story that pulls the audience into something deeply unsettling. This is a movie that follows you home. Partnering with The Horror Collective gives the film a great launching pad with a team that truly understands the genre.""The Other People is exactly the kind of atmospheric, unsettling horror that connects with fans," said David Josh Lawrence, Studio Dome's Director of Acquisition. "It's a smart, slow-burn thriller that builds dread in all the right ways, and we're excited to bring it to audiences across our distribution ecosystem."Release plans for The Other People will be announced in the coming months.
