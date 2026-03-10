THE OTHER PEOPLE Exclusive: The Horror Collective Acquires Suspense Thriller

News this morning is that our friends at The Horror Collective have acquired Chad McClarnon's suspense thriller, The Other People.

When a new stepmom's troubled eight-year-old girl befriends a boy that lives in the shadows, the family learns why things that live in the dark don't want be seen.

The Other People premiered at Cinequest, followed by screenings at other illustrious festivals like FrightFest and Fantaspoa. The Horror Collective will announce a release date and strategy at a later date.

A small selection of stills is below. You can find a full-sized version of that header image, with the boy hanging out there, in the shadows, to the left. Creepy and cool.