La Samain du Cinéma Fantastique Returns to Nice, France, This Halloween
After a lengthy absence, La Samain du Cinema Fantastique (dans Anglais, The Week of Fantastic Cinema) returns to the coastal city of Nice, in southern France, for a four-day celebration (calling it Une Demi-Semaine de Cinéma Fantastique starts to get weird) of genre cinema, leading up to Halloween Night.
After nine years away from the genre festival scene in France, the small festival returns with screenings of circuit faves like Queens of the Dead and It Ends. The Other People and Kombucha round out the quartet of features playing that week. There will also be a retrospective program featuring screenings of The Silence of the Lambs, Carrie, Poltergeist, Corpse Bride, The Evil Dead 2, Get Out, Train to Busan, and Saw.
La Samain du Cinéma Fantastique Returns to Nice – October 28–31, 2025Nice, Côte d’Azur, France – La Samain du Cinéma Fantastique proudly announces its return from October 28 to 31, 2025, bringing a bold new celebration of genre cinema to the French Riviera.Over the years, the festival has become a major rendezvous for lovers of the fantastic and the macabre, having presented acclaimed works such as Interstellar, The Conjuring, Gravity, Looper, Take Shelter, American Mary, Sinister, and Paranormal Activity. Each edition blends international premieres, rediscoveries, and visionary new voices shaping the future of genre filmmaking.The 2025 lineup continues this tradition, showcasing an exciting selection of international features and short films spanning horror, science fiction, and dark fantasy.Feature Film HighlightsQueens of the Dead – Tina Romero FRENCH PREMIEREA dazzling queer horror comedy where a Brooklyn warehouse party descends into a zombie apocalypse. The first feature from Tina Romero, daughter of the legendary George A. Romero.The Other People – Chad McClarnon FRENCH PREMIEREIn a quiet town plagued by disappearances, a young woman discovers that her stepdaughter’s imaginary friend may not be imaginary after all. Inspired by true events.It Ends – Alex Ullom FRENCH PREMIEREA group of friends stranded on an endless highway face a supernatural nightmare that defies time and logic. Official selection at Fantasia, FrightFest, Sitgès, and SXSW Jury Prize winner.Kombucha – Jake Myers FRENCH PREMIERECronenberg meets The Office in this biting and grotesque corporate horror where wellness culture turns disturbingly organic.Short Film CompetitionThis year’s short film lineup features a range of innovative and powerful works from around the world, including:Dagon by Paolo Gaudio, Loud by Adam Azimov, Brick Boy by Scott Vasey, Grandma is Thirsty by Kris Carr, Long Pork by Iris Dukatt, Slow by Rebecca Berrih, Bartogay Lake by Katya Mokolo, and Whitch by Hoku Uchiyama.Classic Screenings in 4KThe festival will also honor genre heritage with a series of restored classics in 4K, including The Silence of the Lambs, Carrie, Poltergeist, Corpse Bride, The Evil Dead 2, Get Out, Train to Busan, and Saw.About the FestivalFounded on the Côte d’Azur, La Samain du Cinéma Fantastique celebrates genre cinema in all its forms — from fantasy to horror, from science fiction to the surreal. With its mix of premieres, retrospectives, and immersive screenings, the festival continues to highlight the artistry, creativity, and bold vision of filmmakers who explore the limits of imagination. All the schedule will be unveiled on www.samainfilmfestival.fr
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.