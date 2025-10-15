La Samain du Cinéma Fantastique Returns to Nice, France, This Halloween

After a lengthy absence, La Samain du Cinema Fantastique (dans Anglais, The Week of Fantastic Cinema) returns to the coastal city of Nice, in southern France, for a four-day celebration (calling it Une Demi-Semaine de Cinéma Fantastique starts to get weird) of genre cinema, leading up to Halloween Night.

After nine years away from the genre festival scene in France, the small festival returns with screenings of circuit faves like Queens of the Dead and It Ends. The Other People and Kombucha round out the quartet of features playing that week. There will also be a retrospective program featuring screenings of The Silence of the Lambs, Carrie, Poltergeist, Corpse Bride, The Evil Dead 2, Get Out, Train to Busan, and Saw.