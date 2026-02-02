Shudder Presents A VERY SCARY UNBIRTHDAY to George A. Romero!

This Wednesday, filmmaker Tina Romero will celebrate and honor her late father George A. Romero's 86th birthday with Shudder, in an event called A Very Scary Unbirthday.

Three Romero Family films will air on Shudder TV, starting at 7pm EST that night. The evening kicks off with George's The Amusement Park, followed by Tina's Queens of the Dead, then George's Day of the Dead.

The full announcement follows.

On February 4, 2026, filmmaker Tina Romero will honor what would have been her father George A. Romero’s 86th birthday with a full day of music, film, fandom, and philanthropy, titled 'A VERY SCARY UNBIRTHDAY to George A. Romero.'

The celebration begins with the release of the original motion picture soundtrack for Tina Romero's debut feature QUEENS OF THE DEAD. The album is released by Blitz//Berlin, the JUNO Award–winning trio comprised of Martin Macphail, Dean Rode, and Tristan Tarr. Their work spans cult film and television favorites including Luke Scott's 2036: NEXUS DAWN, Jordan Peele’s SCARE TACTICS, Mike P. Nelson's SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT, and Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie's THE VOID.

QUEENS OF THE DEAD marks Blitz//Berlin’s first collaboration with Tina Romero, resulting in a score that leans into the rhythm, fear, and fun of her singular vision. The soundtrack features the film’s original score alongside a standout cover of Kesha's "Blow," performed by Jaquel Spivey. The soundtracks drops on February 4 across all digital music platforms.

QUEENS OF THE DEAD merchandise, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Venus Pellagatti Xtravaganza House. Additionally launching on February 4 via FreshKillz.com is officialmerchandise, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Venus Pellagatti Xtravaganza House.

Later that evening, Shudder TV will program a special 'Romero Movie Block' beginning at 7pm EST, featuring THE AMUSEMENT PARK (1975), QUEENS OF THE DEAD (2025) and DAY OF THE DEAD (1985).

The block highlights George A. Romero’s genre-defining work alongside Tina Romero’s directorial debut, channeling Romero DNA through a bold, queer, punk lens.

Capping off the event, Fangoria will host a virtual birthday party on Instagram Live on February 4 at 9:45 PM ET. Fans are invited to tune in for a live conversation with Tina Romero and special guests from across the Romero Universe and the QUEENS OF THE DEAD cast.

QUEENS OF THE DEAD is currently available to rent or buy on all major digital platforms and is streaming now on Shudder and AMC+, with a Hulu release coming later in 2026.

With A VERY SCARY UNBIRTHDAY, Tina Romero celebrates not only her father’s towering legacy, but the living, evolving horror community he helped create—one that remains loud, inclusive, and undead as ever.