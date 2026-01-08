BACK TO THE PAST: Well Go USA Pick up Louis Koo's Action Drama

The film was directed by Ng Yuen-fai and Jack Lai. The action was choreographed by another legend, Sammo Hung. The full announcement follows. No release plans or date were announced.

Leading international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Chinese time-traveling tale BACK TO THE PAST from Louis Koo’s One Cool Film Production. The film, directed by Ng Yuen-fai and Jack Lai, is a continuation of the 2001 Hong Kong series, “A Step into the Past” and stars Koo (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In), Raymond Lam (The Sorcerer and the White Snake), Jessica Hsuan (The Kid from the Big Apple), Sonija Kwok (Bodies at Rest), and Joyce Tang (“Armed Reaction”), all returning to their original roles. New additions to the cast include Michael Miu (“The Legend of the Condor Heroes”), Bai Baihe (Monster Hunt), and Louis Cheung (Ip Man 3).

BACK TO THE PAST picks up nineteen years after the end of “A Step into the Past.” After two decades of peaceful solitude, Hong Siu-lung (Koo) is drawn back to the Qin Dynasty when the six states—long united under Emperor Ying Ching (Lam)—are threatened by a time-traveling adversary, fueled by revenge over his wrongful imprisonment. The past and present collide as Hong Siu-lung and the Emperor battle threats, both new and familiar, to protect the empire and the future itself.

“BACK TO THE PAST offers something for everyone, deftly weaving together expertly choreographed action with rich historical elements and innovative science fiction,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO at Well Go USA Entertainment. “The film is an enthralling epic that is sure to rekindle nostalgia for devoted fans and will become a fast favorite for those discovering the universe for the first time.”

The film was produced by Louis Koo and Wai-Bat Tang with a story by Xin He and action choreography by Sammo Hung (Ip Man Franchise).