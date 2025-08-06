DEATH CYCLE: The New Trailer is Here, Territories Start to Sell Worldwide

News has arrived about our friend Gabriel Carrer's next horror thriller, Death Cycle. A new trailer has arrived today, just in time, before the film's world premiere at FrightFest UK on August 24th.
After the death of her sister, a woman is visited by a man looking to solve a series of murders by a motorcycle riding maniac. As their shared fear escalates, the killer's rampage continues in the city, leaving them both questioning who the real monster is.
Gotta say. Each film Carrer makes looks better than the last. We love their use of color of course. But this looks better, that the shot choices are smarter as well. Maybe its the tools of the trade are getting better, or someone's finally giving him the money to shoot better stories, but we like the spit and polish in this trailer - along with the blood, of course.
Our other friends at Black Fawn Distribution have been handling sales for the pic and have also announced today that the film has sold to Uncork'd Entertainment for USA and the Philippines (a random combo of territories to have under your banner, no?). Black Fawn has retained the rights for here in Canada and will release Death Cycle some time in 2026.
The full announcement follows, along with a series of festival posters and fresh stills from the production. Look for our review of Death Cycle after the world premiere at the end of the month.
Black Fawn Distribution has just released the white-knuckled new trailer and festival posters for the Giallo-inspired revenge film Death Cycle. The film stars Kristen Kaster (A Knight’s War, Death Valley), Matthew Ninaber (Psycho Goreman), Sasha Ormond, and Justin Bott while also marking the return of director Gabriel Carrer (For The Sake Of Vicious, The Demolisher) to festival screens worldwide. The gasoline-drenched trailer for Death Cycle drops ahead of the film’s world premiere at FrightFest UK on August 24, 2025 in London, England. The film will also screen at this year’s Sitges Film Festival in Spain.
Produced by Latefox Pictures, High Rise Studio, and Chrono Visor Images, Death Cycle was written by Dave McLeod.
“With our festival run about to commence, the Death Cycle team is ecstatic to have our world premiere at the legendary FrightFest UK. It’s been a dream of ours from the moment Dave McLeod wrote the script,” explains director Gabriel Carrer. “Given the film’s deep Giallo roots, and my personal connection to Italian cinema through my family, it felt only right to debut the film in Europe.”
The film has also recently been acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment for USA and the Philippines while Black Fawn Distribution is slated to release the film across Canada in 2026.
“Gabriel Carrer has crafted a sharp, uncompromising thriller with Death Cycle, a film that masterfully blends giallo style with modern slasher brutality,” says Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring this bold, blood-soaked vision to audiences in 2026.”
“We’ve been long-time collaborators with Latefox so, this new release feels special,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s president Chad Archibald. “They’ve got a rich history of creating stylish, visceral, and dynamic features and we’re proud to have them call Black Fawn Distro home for their Canadian release.”
Death Cycle is produced by Gabriel Carrer, Matthew Ninaber, John Ainslie, Dave McLeod, and Andy Wolting and marks the first collaboration between Latefox Pictures and High Rise Studio.
World sales for Death Cycle are being handled by Chad Archibald of Black Fawn Distribution.