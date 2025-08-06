DEATH CYCLE: The New Trailer is Here, Territories Start to Sell Worldwide

News has arrived about our friend Gabriel Carrer's next horror thriller, Death Cycle. A new trailer has arrived today, just in time, before the film's world premiere at FrightFest UK on August 24th.

After the death of her sister, a woman is visited by a man looking to solve a series of murders by a motorcycle riding maniac. As their shared fear escalates, the killer's rampage continues in the city, leaving them both questioning who the real monster is.

Gotta say. Each film Carrer makes looks better than the last. We love their use of color of course. But this looks better, that the shot choices are smarter as well. Maybe its the tools of the trade are getting better, or someone's finally giving him the money to shoot better stories, but we like the spit and polish in this trailer - along with the blood, of course.

Our other friends at Black Fawn Distribution have been handling sales for the pic and have also announced today that the film has sold to Uncork'd Entertainment for USA and the Philippines (a random combo of territories to have under your banner, no?). Black Fawn has retained the rights for here in Canada and will release Death Cycle some time in 2026.

The full announcement follows, along with a series of festival posters and fresh stills from the production. Look for our review of Death Cycle after the world premiere at the end of the month.