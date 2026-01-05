DOOBA DOOBA: Dark Sky Films Announces Release Date, Presents Trailer For Found Footage Horror
Dark Sky Films have announced the release date of Ehrland Hollingsworth's found footage horror flick, Dooba Dooba. They will roll it out in theaters and on digital platforms on January 23rd, 2026, and to mark the occasion they also sent out the official teaser.
Nearly a decade after her brother's murder, 16-year-old Monroe still needs a babysitter. Amna comes to babysit Monroe and learns that not only is she being watched by security cameras, but she needs to say ‘dooba dooba’ whenever she moves throughout the house, to let Monroe know that it’s her. The night goes on, and Amna becomes increasingly unnerved and Monroe increasingly attached.
This is usually the part where we highlight a review of a film that one of our writers has seen, but Dark Sky Films saw fit to highlight our own Kyle's review from Panic Fest in their announcement, even giving him top spot among the pull quotes on the poster. The official teaser can be watched down below.
Shot entirely on in-home security cameras and rooted in the analog horror aesthetic popularized by YouTube creators, DOOBA DOOBA follows Amna, a young woman who takes what appears to be a routine babysitting job—only to uncover disturbing secrets about the girl in her care and the house she cannot leave. DOOBA DOOBA stars Betsy Sligh, Amna Vegha, Erin O’Meara, Winston Haynes, and Billy Hulsey.The film has accumulated an impressive festival track record, including Best Overall Feature at Nightmares Film Festival and Best Horror Film at Midwest WeirdFest, with additional honors from Panic Fest, Unnamed Footage Festival, Another Hole in the Head, and Central Florida Film Festival.DOOBA DOOBA has been praised for its innovation and unsettling atmosphere. Screen Anarchy wrote, “An inventive and thrilling found footage movie that proves the sub-genre still has room for formal growth and one of the most deeply troubling horror movies of the last decade.”
