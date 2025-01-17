DEATH CYCLE: New Images From Gabriel Carrer's Upcoming Giallo Slasher

A selection of new stills from Gabriel Carrer's giallo inspired slasher, Death Cycle, surfaced yesterday. With post-production now complete Gabe and his team have begun submitting the horror thriller to film festivals and with that comes drumming up interest among horror thriller fans. They sent the pics over late last night so now is our chance to share them with you below.

I am vibing with how low nearly everything is framed and shot - with the exception of the red noir peaking through the blinds shot in the sixth image. The seventh and eighth image are particularly gnarly, giving us just a taste of the gore that is to come. Yes, they framed the rear view of the killer's motorcycle through a tire sized hole in someone's face!

Word from Gabe is that they have held off on sending out the really gory pics so far. What else is gorier than a victim missing their face? We will find out late this year as Death Cycle starts to ride into our favorite Summer festivals.