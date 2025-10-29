GRIMMFEST 2025 - THE ONLINE EDITION: BAD HAIRCUT, DEATH CYCLE Among Online Offerings in December

The annual Grimmfest film festival wrapped up on Sunday, but the festival has more in store for horror fans in the UK. With an abundance of film titles to choose from this year, tough choices had to be made, and other great titles did not make the cut for the in-person event.

Kyle Misak's Bad Haircut will kick off the weekend's program. The fun indie horror comedy is anchored by a great performance from Frankie Ray (pictured) as the psychotic barber, Mick. And Gabriel Carrer's neo-giallo Death Cycle has been quietly touring the festival circuit since its debut this past Summer. It will have its Northen UK Premiere during the event.

All that and more happens online from December 5th through the 8th. Check out the full lineup below, along with a link for more information about tickets and pricing.