Popcorn Frights 2025: F*CKTOYS, QUEENS OF THE DEAD Lead Award Winners

Genre fans, rejoice! The 11th edition of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival has bestowed Annapurna Sriram's "pastel-slashed" horror comedy Fucktoys with its Jury Prize for Best Feature Film.

Several other awards were also announced. According to the official statement: "The Scariest Feature Film Prize was awarded to Brandon Christensen's chilling tale Night of the Reaper, a world premiere slasher marking his third Popcorn Frights win--a true three-peat of terror."

And that's not all. "To further highlight emerging talent, Popcorn Frights' New Nightmare Prize, honoring filmmakers making their feature film debuts was given to Ben Leonberg's haunted house pupper nightmare Good Boy."

Before we direct to the official site for more information, allow us to include a little bit more from the awards announcement: "Because horror fans always get the final scream, the Audience Awards brought the house down. The prize for Best Feature Film went to Tina Romero's outrageous zombie comedy Queens of the Dead, which premiered with sequins, scares, and a horror-themed drag performance that left audiences howling.

"The Audience Award for Best Short Film went to Andrew Bowser's beyond-the-grave romp Frankenbabes From Beyond the Grave."

Visit the official site for the complete announcement..

