Pretty Packaging: The MANDY German Ultimate Edition Should Not Be Sent Away
When we started publishing the Pretty Packaging articles here at ScreenAnarchy, we made a conscious decision to NOT go into private collections and take out some weird obscure old editions which happened to be awesome. No, the focus would be on the new and available. Today I'm bending the rules a bit, because the German Ultimate Edition Blu-ray/DVD combo release for Panos Cosmatos' hallucinatic revenge thriller Mandy is neither new, nor will it be easily available for much longer...
However, it IS awesome and can still be bought. I only recently acquired it after the publisher warned me it would be out-of-print soon (there are less than 50 left). And it's a film which has plenty of fans. So ehm... consider this a consumer alert towards the interested, perhaps?
It's done by the same people who released the ridiculously cool Ultimate Editions for The Color Out of Space, David Lynch' Dune and the 1995 Ghost in the Shell. So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
