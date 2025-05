Pretty Packaging: The MANDY German Ultimate Edition Should Not Be Sent Away

And here it is! With an almost unreadable font and vinyl-album sized. Seriously, that text could mean anything from "Slayer" to "Wands" to "Salty Cry"... but apparently it also reads as Mandy. Whatever: it's shiny and eye-catching. Like a vinyl record, this thing opens beautifully and shows off its artwork. On the inside you get four discs: the film and its extras on DVD, the same but on a single Blu-ray, and Jóhann Jóhannsson's soundtrack on CD. The inner flap holds a stack of extra extras. All contents unfolded. On top of the discs you get four photo's, a huge poster, a booklet... and the film's villain's Godawful record as a vinyl EP. The record in close-up. Check the text on the back because it is hilarious. The booklet is thin at 12 pages, but with its vinyl-LP-sized pages there is plenty of space for plenty of text so I don't exactly feel robbed. Do know it is in German though... The (back)end of another great Ultimate Edition by Plaion. What will these people think of next?

When we started publishing the Pretty Packaging articles here at ScreenAnarchy, we made a conscious decision to NOT go into private collections and take out some weird obscure old editions which happened to be awesome. No, the focus would be on the new and available. Today I'm bending the rules a bit, because the German Ultimate Edition Blu-ray/DVD combo release for Panos Cosmatos' hallucinatic revenge thrilleris neither new, nor will it be easily available for much longer...However, it IS awesome and can still be bought. I only recently acquired it after the publisher warned me it would be out-of-print soon (there are less than 50 left). And it's a film which has plenty of fans . So ehm... consider this a consumer alert towards the interested, perhaps?It's done by the same people who released the ridiculously cool Ultimate Editions for The Color Out of Space David Lynch' Dune and the 1995 Ghost in the Shell . So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.