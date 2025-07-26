Pretty Packaging: THE QUATERMASS (E)XPERIMENT a.k.a. THE CREEPING UNKNOWN

And here it is: a big, black box. The box is a slipcase, revealing an inner box with beautiful artwork on both sides. And no air either: the box is entirely filled and quite heavy because of it. Discs, books and more paper. The contents taken out. The contents opened part one. You get all different versions of the film on Blu-ray and 4K-UHD, two books, lobby cards and posters. And there are tons of on-disc extras: documentaries, what remains of the original BBC television series... it's absolutely amazing. The contents, switched for reverse artwork. In the 1970s, some of Hammer's classics were given the graphic novel treatment. The Quatermass Xperiment was one of those, and here it is, included in the set as a separate booklet. And at 56 pages it's not bad either! Not bound by budgetary constraints, the monster looks a lot different than it does in the film. Next: a big making-of book. And I mean big in content. At 180 pages, this contains everything you'd want to know about this film, Hammer, Nigel Kneale... up to a certain point. Because guess what: it's a "Part 1". Yes, there is a "Part 2" book in the boxset of the next film. The underside. Good questions, these, even if the answer is absolute horror... The (back)end. What a fantastic release. And what's even better: its big-budget sequel Quatermass 2 has just been released, similarly pimped to the gills. As a fan, I couldn't be happier...

(Here comes the Hammer!)When the John Gore Organization announced in August 2023 that they had acquired the rights and name of British horror legend Hammer Films and Studios, this raised a few eyebrows. What would they do with all this? Hammer had been dead and bankrupt for decades already...Well, one of the things John Gore is doing, is releasing kick-ass home release editions of some of Hammer's classics. Their release ofis awesome, and when I heard thatwas going to be given the same treatment, I was very happy indeed.(mis-spelled on purpose because it was the first science fiction film rated 'X' in the United Kingdom) is better known West of the Atlantic as, a slightly different cut. It was such a big success worldwide in 1955 that it basically pushed Hammer into producing more horror films. The studio was then primarily known for low-budget drama and comedy, but money doesn't lie and the studio started investing in their own versions of Frankenstein and Dracula, both starring Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. Both became wild successes, making the name Hammer synonymous with horror for decades to come. Heck, if Kate Bush dedicates a song to you... But that's another story.Here we get a low-budget 1950's science fiction horror chiller in black and white, on five discs. Yes, five! WHOA! And it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.