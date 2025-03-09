Pretty Packaging: ALL THE HAUNTS BE OURS VOL. 2 Haunts Harder
Back in 2021, writer-director Kier-La Janisse released Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, a great 3-hours-(and-14-minutes)-long documentary about witchcraft and mysticism around the world, especially as seen in films. That documentary didn't just get a special release on Blu-ray, it basically got THE MOST SPECIAL release on Blu-ray: a magnificent boxset with not just the documentary, but also 19 other films about folk magic, and tons and tons of extras. All curated by Kier-La herself. It was called All The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror, won "Best Boxset" awards all over the place for being awesome, and I called it "Objectively speaking, the best boxset of the year..." in my 2021 overview.
Well, guess what? Last year she was back with a second boxset on the subject, called All the Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium of Folk Horror Vol. 2. Again it won best-of-year prizes, again I had to call it out in my yearly overview (this time for 2024). I wrote: "...the films and documentaries in this set are fantastic, with extras to sacrifice livestock for... "
Ehm... I also wrote that it would need a Pretty Packaging article, then promptly forgot to write one... until now. So, without further ado (better late than never): here is a gallery of shots! Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Well, guess what? Last year she was back with a second boxset on the subject, called All the Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium of Folk Horror Vol. 2. Again it won best-of-year prizes, again I had to call it out in my yearly overview (this time for 2024). I wrote: "...the films and documentaries in this set are fantastic, with extras to sacrifice livestock for... "
Ehm... I also wrote that it would need a Pretty Packaging article, then promptly forgot to write one... until now. So, without further ado (better late than never): here is a gallery of shots! Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.