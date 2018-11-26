TERRIFIED (ATERRADOS): Guillermo del Toro to Produce Argentine Remake of Paranormal Shocker?

Wow. This is a hell of a scoop. We have just gotten word out of Argentina that Fox will announce that Guillermo del Toro is in talks to produce a English language remake of Demian Rugna's tremendously entertaining paranormal shocker Terrified (Aterrados). Good news for our friend Rugna is that he will be returning to the director's chair to remake his own film.

Because of his fascination with the paranormal, a police officer on the brink of retirement is asked to investigate a series of strange deaths happening doors apart from each other. There he meets a famed paranormal investigator who is looking into a disappearance in the area as well. Together, with another paranormal enthusiast, they look into these strange incidents and uncover a terrifying connection.

After a year of freaking out audiences and winning awards on the festival circuit Terrified is currently enjoying the afterlife on Shudder. Normally I would not pay too much mind to remake news but I am terribly in love with Demian's film. I would cry foul at the thought of a remake but hell, it's GDT, and anything that Rugna can gleam from the Latin American master of horror will be invaluable for his career in the future!

We will await the official announcement from Fox.