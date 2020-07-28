Frightfest Coverage Hollywood Features All Videos Crime Movies All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
TERRIFIED: Argentine Horror Fave Available on DVD/Blu-ray This September
Holy shit, I love this movie. I love Terrified so damn much. I saw Terrified when it had its world premiere at Morbido and championed the crap out of it ever since and watched it win over audiences at other film festivals all over the world and take home a few awards during its fun. I must confess to you all when I watched the trailer below I squealed in delight, like a small child.
In Terrified, on an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague, and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of this neighborhood nightmare.
Now, if you haven't had the chance to see Terrified yet, one, what the fuck, and two, it is coming to DVD and Blu-ray on September 1st. Get on that and see one of the scariest and most entertaing fright fests to come out in a while.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to Terrified from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. Terrified will be released on September 1, 2020 on DVD and Blu-ray. The horror film from writer/director Demián Rugna (Cursed Bastards) and produced by Fernando Diaz stars Maxi Ghione (“Montecristo”), Norberto Gonzalo (“El Asesor”), Elvira Onetto (Russian Roulette), and Demián Salomón. RLJE Films will release Terrified on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.