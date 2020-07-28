TERRIFIED: Argentine Horror Fave Available on DVD/Blu-ray This September

Holy shit, I love this movie. I love Terrified so damn much. I saw Terrified when it had its world premiere at Morbido and championed the crap out of it ever since and watched it win over audiences at other film festivals all over the world and take home a few awards during its fun. I must confess to you all when I watched the trailer below I squealed in delight, like a small child.

In Terrified, on an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague, and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of this neighborhood nightmare.

Now, if you haven't had the chance to see Terrified yet, one, what the fuck, and two, it is coming to DVD and Blu-ray on September 1st. Get on that and see one of the scariest and most entertaing fright fests to come out in a while.