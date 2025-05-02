VULCANIZADORA Exclusive Clip: Some People Just go to Florida

Two friends trudge through a Michigan forest with the intention of following through on a disturbing pact. Once their plan goes shockingly awry, the surreal and haunting consequences of their failure can't stay hidden for long.

Joel Potrykus' indie flick, Vulcanizadora, arrives in cinemas today, Friday, May 2nd. We have an exclusive clip to share with you, provided by the distributor, Oscilliscope Laboratories

Having not seen the flick myself I cannot provide much context but it features Potrykus' frequent collaborator, Joshua Burge, as Marty. The clip also features the director's son, Solo Potrykus, playing his on-screen son as well. The two are having a conversation and as all things do, conversation swings around the the Sunshine State, Florida.

Check out the clip, and the trailer, down below.