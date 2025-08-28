CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD: Available on 4K UHD Steelbook on September 9th

I imagine this is the last that we're going to write about this slasher horror, Clown in a Cornfield. With the mighty weight of AMC subsidiary RLJE Films behind the theatrical release, and a publicity campaign that made it the envy of every other horror release this spring and summer, it is time to announce the release of the 4K UHD.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks along with Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release the acclaimed horror film, CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD, on 4K UHD Steelbook on September 9, 2025. It will be available for an SRP of $39.99.

CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD stars Katie Douglas (“Ginny & Georgia”), Carson MacCormac (Shazam!), Aaron Abrams (“Blindspot”), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet Apes). Directed by Eli Craig (Tucker and Dale vs Evil), he co-wrote the film with Carter Blanchard. The film is based on the Bram Stoker award-winning novel of the same name by Adam Cesare.

In CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD, Quinn (Katie Douglas) and her father (Aaron Abrams) have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

The Steelbook bonus features include filmmaker commentary and limited edition magnets featuring a "Pop Out" Frendo and his weapons.