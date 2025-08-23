THE A-FRAME Exclusive Clip: Calvin Lee Reeder's Sci-fi Dark Comedy Available Now on Digital And On Demand

We have an exclusive clip from Calvin Lee Reeder's latest film. The A-Frame. Since we have been such big fans of their work for a very long time we are more than happy to feature the filmmaker once again. The new sci-fi horror is available now on Digital and On-Demand from Dark Star Pictures. Find the clip down below.

In this mind-bending sci-fi horror-comedy, a quantum physicist's groundbreaking machine inadvertently opens a portal to a subatomic universe while attempting to prove its efficacy. During his experiments on rats, he stumbles upon a radical cancer treatment that could revolutionize modern medicine. Driven by ambition and the desire to legitimize his work, the physicist begins human trials, raising the stakes and blurring the lines between science and ethics.

Our own Josh caught The A-Frame upon its debut at Tribeca last year. Here are his final thoughts from his review.