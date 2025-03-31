CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD New Clip: LIfting Weights And Losing Heads

The theatrical date for Eli Craig's new slasher horror, Clown in a Cornfield, is just over a month away, May 9th, 2025. A new clip has been sent out today, one of the kills to drum up further interest in the horror flick.

The clip features one of the fresh young faces who is working out in their garage when Frendo appears to lend and hand, and take a head. It would appear that Frendo's calling card is a small Jack in a Box?

Clown in a Cornfield stars Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Vincent Muller, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso.

Clown in a Cornfield is being released in theaters by RLJE Films and Shudder, part of the AMC Network of companies.