Friday One Sheet: A WORKING MAN

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Is there a more succinct description of Jason Statham's career than the title of David Ayer's latest collaboration with him?  The graphic designer of the poster seems to think that there is not, given how prominently it features here. 

The ample vertical space is filled by stretched 'hazard orange' typography, particularly the world "Man," into pillars. Or a foundation slash pediment of a large edifice

As is often with these movies, Statham plays a quiet, but righteously upright, citizen that has to go to war with bad guys due to a missing or murdered citizen. Here he is cosplaying as a blue collar construction worker, although again, the designer could not help themself but add a firearm alongside the sledgehammer. Note that humbleness and humility is a large part of Jason Statham's brand. The film is called A Working Man, not "The Working Man."

The design is not particularly subtle, or even terribly novel, but in yeoman's fashion, it does the job and does the job just fine. 

