THE BEEKEEPER 2: Statham to Return, NOBODY 2's Timo Tjahjanto to Direct

Miramax is reteaming with Jason Statham for The Beekeeper 2, a sequel to the 2024 $152.7M global hit. Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto is set to helm off a Kurt Wimmer screenplay. Cameras will roll this fall.

Tjahjanto's star continues to rise in Hollywood and we pray that the industry doesn't ride him hard and put him away wet like it did with past, hot Asian action directors like John Woo and Corey Yuen.

Our own Josh caught the first film last year and liked it, a lot.

A rampage is nothing without a target, and The Beekeeper has no shortage of those. From the Josh Hutcherson’s scenery chewing billionaire brat to Jeremy Irons’s overqualified babysitter to a psychotic raver assassin and – my personal favorite – Taylor James as a South African lunatic who provides Statham with his only real challenge. Each baddie is more ridiculous than the last, and each comes with their own miniature army, which provides Ayer ample opportunity to crank up the volume and deliver some of the most delightfully over-the-top bloody action in a major studio film in years.

With cameras rolling this fall we guess we should expect to see The Beekeeper 2 comes out some time in 2026?