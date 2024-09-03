Popcorn Frights Coverage Trailers International Interviews All Features Indie Features

IFC Films, Shudder & RLJE Films Announce Fall And Holiday Release Schedule

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films - the holy genre trinity from AMC Networks - have collectively announced their slate of theatrical and streaming releases over the next four months. 
 
In a couple weeks IFC is re-releasing Jennifer Kent's terrific debut feature film, The Babadook, on its tenth anniversary. Festival fave from SXSW and Fantasia Azrael is coming at the end of the month. We'll also get back to back months of Nick Frost horror flicks with Black Cab in November and Get Away in December. 
 
The gallery below is far more interesting than the concise list that follows. It has trailers where available. As we inch closer and closer to other release dates more information will come as the publicists push for your attention. 
 
THE BABADOOK - In Theaters Starting September 19
10 Year Anniversary Re-Release
Written and Directed by Jennifer Kent
 
AZRAEL - In Theaters September 27
Starring Samara Weaving
 
V/H/S/BEYOND - Streaming On Shudder October 4
Directed by Jordan Downey, Christian Long & Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal, Kate Siegel, and Jay Cheel
 
LITTLE BITES - In Theaters October 4
Executive Produced by Cher and Chaz Bono
 
DADDY’S HEAD - Streaming On Shudder October 11
Written and Directed by Benjamin Barfoot
 
MADS - Streaming On Shudder October 18
Written and Directed by David Moreau
 
MEMOIR OF A SNAIL - In Theaters October 25
Starring Sarah Snook, Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jackie Weaver
 
BLACK CAB - Streaming On Shudder November 8
Starring Nick Frost, Synnøve Karlsen, Luke Norris 
 
CHRISTMAS EVEN IN MILLER’S POINT - In Theaters November 8
Starring Michael Cera, Elsie Fisher, Maria Dizzia, Sawyer Spielberg, Francesca Scorcese
 
RITA - Streaming On Shudder November 22
Written and Directed by Jayro Bustamante
 
GET AWAY - In Theaters December 6
Starring Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres

