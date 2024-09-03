IFC Films, Shudder & RLJE Films Announce Fall And Holiday Release Schedule

IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films - the holy genre trinity from AMC Networks - have collectively announced their slate of theatrical and streaming releases over the next four months.
In a couple weeks IFC is re-releasing Jennifer Kent's terrific debut feature film, The Babadook, on its tenth anniversary. Festival fave from SXSW and Fantasia Azrael is coming at the end of the month. We'll also get back to back months of Nick Frost horror flicks with Black Cab in November and Get Away in December.
The gallery below is far more interesting than the concise list that follows. It has trailers where available. As we inch closer and closer to other release dates more information will come as the publicists push for your attention.
MEMOIR OF A SNAIL - In Theaters October 25
Starring Sarah Snook, Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jackie Weaver
2024 Annecy International Animation Festival - Winner: Cristal for a Feature Film
Synopsis: Grace Pudel is a lonely misfit with an affinity for collecting ornamental snails and an intense love for books. At a young age, when Grace is separated from her twin brother Gilbert, she falls into a spiral of anxiety and angst. Despite a continued series of hardships, inspiration and hope emerge when she strikes up an enduring friendship with an elderly eccentric woman named Pinky, who is full of grit and lust for life. From Academy Award-winning animation writer and director Adam Elliot, Memoir of a Snail is a poignant, heartfelt, hilarious chronicle of the life of an outsider finding her confidence and silver linings amongst the clutter of everyday life.
Writer & Director: Adam Elliot
Cast: Sarah Snook, Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jackie Weaver
Genre: Drama, Comedy, Stopmotion Animation
Language: English
Runtime: 94 min
