IFC Films, Shudder & RLJE Films Announce Fall And Holiday Release Schedule

IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films - the holy genre trinity from AMC Networks - have collectively announced their slate of theatrical and streaming releases over the next four months.

In a couple weeks IFC is re-releasing Jennifer Kent's terrific debut feature film, The Babadook, on its tenth anniversary. Festival fave from SXSW and Fantasia Azrael is coming at the end of the month. We'll also get back to back months of Nick Frost horror flicks with Black Cab in November and Get Away in December.

The gallery below is far more interesting than the concise list that follows. It has trailers where available. As we inch closer and closer to other release dates more information will come as the publicists push for your attention.

THE BABADOOK - In Theaters Starting September 19 10 Year Anniversary Re-Release Written and Directed by Jennifer Kent AZRAEL - In Theaters September 27 Starring Samara Weaving V/H/S/BEYOND - Streaming On Shudder October 4 Directed by Jordan Downey, Christian Long & Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal, Kate Siegel, and Jay Cheel LITTLE BITES - In Theaters October 4 Executive Produced by Cher and Chaz Bono DADDY’S HEAD - Streaming On Shudder October 11 Written and Directed by Benjamin Barfoot MADS - Streaming On Shudder October 18 Written and Directed by David Moreau MEMOIR OF A SNAIL - In Theaters October 25 Starring Sarah Snook, Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jackie Weaver BLACK CAB - Streaming On Shudder November 8 Starring Nick Frost, Synnøve Karlsen, Luke Norris CHRISTMAS EVEN IN MILLER’S POINT - In Theaters November 8 Starring Michael Cera, Elsie Fisher, Maria Dizzia, Sawyer Spielberg, Francesca Scorcese RITA - Streaming On Shudder November 22 Written and Directed by Jayro Bustamante GET AWAY - In Theaters December 6 Starring Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres