DARK MATCH: Watch The New Trailer For Lowell Dean's Wrestling Horror Comedy
A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.
Lowell Dean's wrestling horror comedy, Dark Match, will debut on Shudder at the end of the month, January 31st. A new trailer has been sent out ahead of the release. Check it out down below.
Shudder has acquired the US, UKI, and ANZ rights to DARK MATCH, written and directed by Lowell Dean and starring wrestling superstar Chris Jericho (TERRIFIER 2), Ayisha Issa (TRANSPLANT), Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD, WESTWORLD), Sara Canning (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), Michael Eklund (THE CALL) and Jonathan Cherry (GOON).Produced by JOHN K. MACDONALD, DON DEPOE, MICHAEL FEEHAN, RHONDA BAKER, and MICHAEL PETERSON.Executive Producers ELEANOR WIEBE and CHRIS JERICHO.Cinematography by KARIM HUSSAIN, CSC
