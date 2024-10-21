DARK MATCH: New Poster Revealed, Wrestling Horror Comedy Streams on Shudder Early 2025

A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.

Lowell Dean's wrestling horror comedy Death Match will start streaming on Shudder in the new year, on January 31st. A new poster was revealed today. Front and center is our story's heroine Ayisha Issa as her character Miss Behave. The rest of the cast are in and around a cutout of the cult's iconography.

Death Match had its world premiere at Fantasia this past Summer. I'm kind of surprised that we don't have a review for it already as it's good fun for what it is. I'm in the position where I can't write about it other than news items because I've seen it under a film festival I program for. We liked it and Dean is a local boy to that festival so we booked to play there next month. I presume closer to the streaming date we'll have a review from someone else on the team. Stay tuned.