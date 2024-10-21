DARK MATCH: New Poster Revealed, Wrestling Horror Comedy Streams on Shudder Early 2025
A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.
Lowell Dean's wrestling horror comedy Death Match will start streaming on Shudder in the new year, on January 31st. A new poster was revealed today. Front and center is our story's heroine Ayisha Issa as her character Miss Behave. The rest of the cast are in and around a cutout of the cult's iconography.
Death Match had its world premiere at Fantasia this past Summer. I'm kind of surprised that we don't have a review for it already as it's good fun for what it is. I'm in the position where I can't write about it other than news items because I've seen it under a film festival I program for. We liked it and Dean is a local boy to that festival so we booked to play there next month. I presume closer to the streaming date we'll have a review from someone else on the team. Stay tuned.
Shudder has acquired the US, UKI, and ANZ rights to DARK MATCH, written and directed by Lowell Dean and starring wrestling superstar Chris Jericho (TERRIFIER 2), Ayisha Issa (TRANSPLANT), Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD, WESTWORLD), Sara Canning (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), Michael Eklund (THE CALL) and Jonathan Cherry (GOON).Streaming exclusively on Shudder on Friday, January 31st, 2025.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.