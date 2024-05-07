BLACK CAB: First Look at Nick Frost in Supernatural Horror Flick, Film Constellation Joins Production

ScreenDaily has our first look at genre journeyman Nick Frost in Bruce Goodison’s supernatural horror Black Cab. They also reported that production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation have come on board and join Sony Pictures Television and Stolen Pictures who are co-producing alongside AMC Networks’ genre entertainment streamer, Shudder.

Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz star Frost play(s) an erratic cab driver, with Last Night In Soho’s Synnøve Karlsen and The Colour Room’s Luke Norris playing couple who find their jovial black cab driver is not taking them home. Trapped on a desolate, supposedly haunted road, they are faced with their captor’s true intentions.

Shudder plans to debut Black Cab on the platform in North America, UK-Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, later this year. Indications online are that Black Cab is now in post so keep an eye out for one or two festval dates deep into the Summer or early Fall to coincide with that streaming debut.

Full sized image is below.