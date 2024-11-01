Now Streaming: Horror in November Includes CHILDREN SHOULDN'T PLAY WITH DEAD THINGS, BLACK CAB, RITA, and More Terror

Horror fans, don't be blue! Just because the Halloween season concluded yesterday, there are still plenty of frightening flicks that await your discovery and/or revisitation.

Our favorite horror-focused streamer, Shudder, announced their slate for the Fall and Holiday seasons last month. Next week will see the unveiling of Black Cab, starring Nick Frost in a truly evil role (pictured above, looking like I do every time I drive my car), with Jayro Bustante's Rita hitting the service on November 22. Our own J Hurtado described the latter film thusly in his review from Fantasia this summer:

"Though the film details horrific events in ways close enough to the true tragedy at its core, it barely skirts the horror label, rather placing itself in the world of dark fantasy. Bustamante's empathy for these girls who have repeatedly been put through the worst violations possible, is evident in their humanity and resilience in a way that shows respect and endears them to the audience. An incredible performance from the debutante Giuliana Santa Cruz, is a clear highlight of this film that rests largely on her very capable shoulders. A powerful experience that both inspires and infuriates, Rita is another outstanding film from Jayro Bustamante, a storyteller with a mission."

Arrow, which features a broader range of genre films, including what sounds like a fantastic selection of Shaw Brothers films, arriving November 25. But I know, I know, you're saying to yourself, 'that's perfectly fine for those who have a little patience, but what can I stream TODAY, November 1?'

Arrow's answer? "The perfect post-Halloween cinematic lesson: Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things (US/CAN). Six friends in a theatrical troupe dig up a corpse on an abandoned island to use in a mock Satanic rite. It backfires with deadly consequences." Doesn't that sound like exactly what you're looking for?

Just to circle back for a moment to Shudder, today also marks the arrival of a bunch of J-horror, like both Ju-On: The Grudge films, a bunch of Children of the Corn movies, and two Child's Play sequels.

That's just a sample of what's available this month in horror; I'll be back next week to consider more new and noteworthy films to add to your weekend watchlist.

Now Streaming considers legally-available films and TV shows that are new to a variety of genre-focused streaming services.

