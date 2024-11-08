Friday One Sheet: PÁRVULOS

After featuring a number of key art that left the standard credit block out the design, it is nice to see this poster from Mexico's festival darling coming-of-age plague-zombie film, Párvulos, has a more traditional sense, where they are tucked discreetly into the bottom right corner. That and the evocative reminder of a reaching Bub from Day of the Dead.



The attractive part of this design however is its commitment to verticality. It is not simply the block-red title card and director's credit moving upwards along the left side, but the reaching hands (almost as if grabbing for the tagline, which it should be noted is the core theme of the story). The pull quotes and festival laurels, stacked downward on the right add even more oomph to things (when the film premiered at Fantasia in Montreal this year, they were not present in the design, and perhaps even that tiny element had me overlook this key art at the time. Lastly, the collar and chain that restrains the central figure exits the frame from the bottom, in parallel and near-harmony with everything else here, design-wise.



Of course this poster could have been a UK Quad style poster if it were rotated 90 degrees, but there is something just a bit more engaging with the vertical.