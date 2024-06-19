PÁRVULOS Exclusive: New Images From Isaac Ezban's Coming-of-Age Horror Flick

We are excited to have two exclusive images from Isaac Ezban's upcoming coming-of-age horror flick, Parvulos, to share with you this morning.

The header image was released by Fantasia International Film Fesitval when they announced that they would be hosting the World Premiere of Ezban's fifth film. The other two, sent to us by Ezban, can be found in the gallery below.

While the plot has been kept under wraps Ezban has confirmed it is a coming-of-age horror story involving three young brothers living in a cabin in the middle of the woods that hide a very dark secret in their basement. He suggested we speculate about what we're looking at in these combined images.

The first image that Fantasia released with their announcement has the three brothers looking over a bloodied belly. They are in the kitchen of the house. Huh. I say that because you can see in the second exclusive image - the one of the brothers staring at three bodies hanging from a tree outside the house - that the older brother is missing one of his legs. Huh. The second image is of the brothers, a point of view shot from someone they have caught on the property, perhaps.

Pure speculation at the moment, but that is based on three films that Ezban mentioned to us which were inspirations when coming up for the story of Parvulos. We're not going to share those with you at the moment, because it's best to leave everyone else without any misinterpretations before watching the flick. But, the dark coming-of-age stories from an author like Stephen King and a filmmaker like Guillermo Del Toro, served as influences on this story. So there's that, but we all know that Del Toro is imprinted on the soul of every Mexican filmmaker from birth, right?

Ezban directed from a screenplay written by themselves and Ricardo Aguado-Fentanes. Ezban prodcued through their own Red Elephant Films shingle and were joined by Maligno Gorehouse, the producers of Michelle Garza Cervera's Huesera.

Parvulos stars Felix Farid, Leonardo Cervantes, Mateo Ortega, Horacio Lazo, Norma Flores, Noé Hernández, and Carla Adell.

By the way, Parvulos en Ingles means Toddlers? Interesting.