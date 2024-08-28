NYAFF Coverage Weird Videos Horror Movies Trailers Hollywood News

V/H/S/BEYOND Trailer: Get Ready For Another Chapter in The Popular Anthology Series

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
As long as they keep making V/H/S movies the format will never die. Calling a series D/V/D or B/L/U just isn't going to cut it, you know? 
 
V/H/S/Beyond is the seventh (SEVENTH!!!) installment of the popular anthology series and it is coming to Shudder on October 4th. The official trailer has been released, check it out down below. 
 
V/H/S/BEYOND, the seventh installment of the V/H/S franchise will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape.
 
This latest installment will features shorts from Jordan Downey (ThanksKilling, The Head Hunter), Christian Long & Justin Long (Barbarian), the return of Justin Martinez (V/H/S, Southbound), Virat Pal (Recapture) and Kate Siegel (Hush, "The Haunting of Hill House"). Shudder also mentioned that there would be "a special presentation by Jay Cheel (How To Build A Time Machine)"? So, not the wrap around story?
 
