V/H/S/BEYOND Interview: Director Kate Siegel And Their Star Alanah Pearce

With the streaming premiere of V/H/S/Beyond coming up this Friday we were fortunate to spend a moment speaking Kate Siegel, director of the segment, the sci-fi horror short Stowaway. We were joined by their lead actress and a multi-hyphanite herself, Alanah Pearce.

Watch as I yammer on with two ladies who know their stuff, who are massively more learned, intelligent and professional than I am. You know that feeling when you're speaking with someone and you think, I could learn an awful lot from this person? Yeah, these two gave me that feeling.

Kate speaks about why now was the time to make her directorial debut, what her influences were when making this short (avoiding one that would give away the ending - no spoilers!), the challenges of shooting scenese that take place in space - the only short to do so in this installment - and how much thought went into those scenes. We also asked Kate about bringing Alanah on board, who speaks about drawing from her own personal life when playing her character Halley, portraying a character that needs to prove her ambition.

V/H/S/Beyond streams on Shudder, this Friday, October 4th.