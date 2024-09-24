V/H/S/BEYOND Official Trailer: Lots of Horror Action And Cosmic Gore in Store For Franchise Fans

With the Fantastic Fest world premiere of V/H/S/Beyond in the bag our attention now turns to the streaming premiere next week on Shudder, on October 4th.

Today, Shudder released the official trailer for it and it looks like each new batch of filmmakers just keep upping the ante with every new film. Lots of action, violence and interstellar gore to be found in this one, folks.

V/H/S/BEYOND, the seventh installment of the V/H/S franchise will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape.

The directors of this seventh chapter were Jordan Downey, Christian Long & Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal, Kate Siegel, and Jay Cheel.

We will be speaking with one of these directors and their star this week about their part in this chapter. Stay tuned to find out who it is next week before the streaming premiere.