Friday One Sheet: FAYE

Lounging by the pool in a silk robe and stiletto heels at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 1977, actress and style icon, Faye Dunaway is shown in a kind of Sunset Boulevard-esque tableaux the morning after she won the Academy Award for the prophetic newsroom classic Network. This photo was taken by her beau at the time, photographer Terry O'Neill, and makes for a great "Polariod" poster for HBO's documentary Faye. Her Oscar on the table, and a veritable treasure trove of easter eggs in the form of half-glimpsed headlines on the scattered newspapers at her feet.



One of Old Hollywood's last great mid-century movie stars, she worked with every leading man of the day, Warren Beatty in Bonnie & Clyde, Steve McQueen in The Thomas Crowne Affair, Robert Redford in Three Days Of The Condor, Marcello Mastroianni in A Place For Lovers, Kirk Douglas in The Arrangement, and Jack Nicholson in Chinatown.



The last thing I saw Ms. Dunaway in a supporting role in Roger Avery's underrated The Rules of Attraction, where she is vamping it up as a crazy rich bitch. But Ms. Dunaway has been going steady in the near twenty years that followed on stage, and in more independent fare, and the occasional TV appearance.



This poster, which oozes casual cool, is an excellent reminder that I need to track this documentary down on HBO Max next week.



