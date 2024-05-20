Pretty Packaging: The COFFIN JOE Boxset Doesn't Hurt Your Eyes
Distributor Arrow has rightfully created quite a reputation for itself as a producer of exquisite collector's editions, wriggling itself into the small group in which Criterion and Eureka: Masters of Cinema used to be royalty. But as of late, it's hard to pinpoint something really spectacular. Mostly it's updates and upgrades to 4K, like with their newer Hellraiser sets. So they have been a bit absent in this Pretty Packaging category lately.
However, their Blu-ray boxset of films by (and about) the late Brazilian horror legend José Mojica Marins, known worldwide for (and as) his character 'Coffin Joe', is top tier again. Called Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe, you get all films in which Joe is the main or side character, and several other films by Marins.
And it's a looker too. So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!
