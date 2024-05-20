Pretty Packaging: The COFFIN JOE Boxset Doesn't Hurt Your Eyes

All contents spread out. Each amaray holds a few cards as well!

The films included are:

At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul

This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse

The Strange World of Coffin Joe

The Awakening of the Beast

The End of Man

When the Gods Fall Asleep

The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures

Hellish Flesh

Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind

Embodiment of Evil

And lots and lots of interviews and essays...