Screambox in January: BLOOD FEAST, LIZZIE LAZARUS, January Giallo
Happy New Year everyone.
2025 over at Screambox kicks off in the middle of the month with the psychological horror flick, Lizzie Lazarus. Both the original and remake of Herschell Gordon Lewis' Blood Feast will follow. Then a quartet of giallo flicks close off the final weekends of the month.
A quiet start to a year that will no doubt bring more horror hits to the streamer as the year progresses.
SCREAMBOX January Streaming Line-Up Includes BLOOD FEAST, LIZZIE LAZARUS, January GialloSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in January, including Blood Feast, Lizzie Lazarus, and several giallo movies.The people in Hell are starving while the people in Heaven feast in Lizzie Lazarus. Drawing comparisons to Stephen King's Pet Sematary, the twisted psychological horror film will be resurrected January 14 exclusively on SCREAMBOX.Gorehounds will eat well with SCREAMBOX's double helping of Blood Feast. Herschell Gordon Lewis's landmark splatter film drops on January 31, while the recent remake starring stars Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2) and Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) streams on January 17.SCREAMBOX celebrates January Giallo with four stylish Italian murder-mysteries: Strip Nude for Your Killer on January 17, The Fifth Cord and The Pyjama Girl Case on January 24, and What Have They Done To Your Daughters? on January 31.Other January highlights include: obscure '80s slasher Shallow Grave; Swedish Evil Dead homage Wither; serial killer exploitation film Schramm; Nickelodeon veterans' found footage foray They're Watching; pizza-fueled vampire horror-comedy Super Hot; '70s psychosexual shocker Toys Are Not for Children; and Colin, told from a zombie's perspective.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.