Now Streaming: LOCKERBIE, HORROR'S GREATEST, WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

The first weekend of the year offers a trio of non-seasonal offerings.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

All five episodes are now streaming on Peacock TV.

I've only seen the first two episodes, but the first is a jaw-dropper, recreating in excruciating details the real-life horror on December 21, 1988, when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 souls on board, as well as 11 more unfortunate people on the ground.

Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack star as Dr. Jim Swire and Jane Swire, whose daughter was a passenger. McCormack's late-episode plea to Britain's Transport Minister, in which she counts down the last 15 seconds of her daughter's life, is truly chilling.

As good as all the performances are, however, the reason to keep watching is writer Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), who skillfully navigates the ordeal and its years-long aftermath, as Dr. Swire and dogged journalists kept pursuing leads that suggested that more horrors lay buried beneath the surface.

Horror's Greatest

Now streaming on Shudder.

The first episode of Season 2 has dropped, "Animal Attacks," and it's filled with biting (?!) observations about ferocious wildlife and what it means. You'll never look at your "pet" the same way again. Read Andrew Mack's Season 2 review or dip back for more goodness in his Season 1 review.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Now streaming on Netflix.

I'm sure it's pushing it to call Wallace and Gromit's return a "horror" show, and their second feature film is far lighter than The Curse of the Were-rabbit, which itself only had dark edges, but watch Vengeance Most Fowl and see if don't get some of the chills and thrills of classic horror. Or, for true horror, read my review.

Now Streaming celebrates films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

