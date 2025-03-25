CONFINED (LA CASA ANGOSTA): Horror Thriller Begins Production in Paraguay
The chilling horror thriller "Confined" begins filming in Asunción with a star-studded castPsychological horror and gothic suspense blend seamlessly in "Confined", an unsettling thriller that began filming on March 24 in Asunción. The film is co-directed by Armando Aquino (Leal 2, Mborayhu Porã) and Hernán Moyano (The Red Book Ritual 2, Cold Sweat, Masacre Tonight). This production marks the start of a new wave of genre cinema in Paraguay, featuring notable regional talent.A top-notch team for a chilling taleThe film boasts an impressive cast led by Paraguayan actors Lizzie Gómez, Diro Romero, Natalia Cálcena, Matías Miranda, Lia Love, Alberto Jara and Alejandra Cabral Valinotti. Executive production is headed by Gaspar Zaldívar (Luna de Cigarras, El Supremo Manuscrito) and Bruno Zuccolillo, who have assembled a team of prominent local production companies including Janus Media SA and Zuma Productions as co-producers, with Chaco Films as an associate producer, ensuring the quality and impact of this ambitious project. Internationally, "Confined" will feature post-production and distribution by Black Mandala Films, the renowned Argentine-New Zealand company acclaimed at festivals such as SITGES, TIFF, and BIFAN.A story that plays with your mindBased on an original screenplay by Hernán Moyano, "Confined" immerses viewers in an oppressive and unsettling atmosphere. The story follows Salma, a young woman trapped in a toxic relationship who, due to financial necessity, accepts a job caring for a dying elderly man in a baroque mansion. Soon, the house becomes a labyrinth of secrets and supernatural phenomena that push Salma’s sanity to its breaking point.Drawing inspiration from acclaimed films such as Hereditary and The Others, the film explores horror through character psychology rather than traditional jump scares. Director Armando Aquino comments on this narrative approach:“This project is truly challenging because it explores horror primarily through psychological depth rather than mere scares. This allows us to experiment with different narrative techniques and construct a uniquely aesthetic universe. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”Co-director Hernán Moyano highlights the potential of Paraguay’s film industry in the genre:“I’m thrilled to be part of such an ambitious project alongside a team of talented local artists and technicians. The high standards and conditions for film production in Paraguay are remarkable, positioning the country to attract international productions and develop homegrown projects that can cross borders.”The road to releaseFilming for "Confined" will conclude in the second half of 2025, after which it will begin its journey through international film festivals before premiering in Paraguayan theaters.
