CONFINED (LA CASA ANGOSTA): Horror Thriller Begins Production in Paraguay

Production began this week on a new horror thriller from Paraguay. The Spanish title is La casa angosta (The Narrow House?), it will be presented worldwide under the English title, Confined.

The story follows Salma, a young woman trapped in a toxic relationship who, due to financial necessity, accepts a job caring for a dying elderly man in a baroque mansion. Soon, the house becomes a labyrinth of secrets and supernatural phenomena that push Salma’s sanity to its breaking point.

Confined is co-directed by Armando Aquino and Hernán Moyano, someone we have written about extensively within these pages over the years, mostly for their writing skills. Not surprising then, they wrote the screenplay.

Not typically known as a hotbed of genre activity in the LatAm the last big title to come from the country was Hugo Cardozo's horror flick, Morgue.

Three teaser posters are in the gallery below. We will keep you posted as things move along in the production.