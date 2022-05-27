Friday One Sheet: EO

For the festival poster for Jerzy Skolimowski's Eo, it is all focused on the 'melancholy eyes.' It's inspired by Robert Bresson's classic Au Hazard Balthazar, one of cinema's finest acts of pure empathy, rivaled only by Carl Dreyer's The Passion of Joan of Arc, Elem Klimov's Come and See, and Takahata Isao's Grave of the Fireflies.



The pure red field, and tiny typesetting and low-centre credit block, leave all the work to the donkey's face. And what a magnificently sad face it is. But consider the red a warning; that this will be a difficult film.

I am intrigued by the choice of doing the title itself in a child's scribble. I am guessing, without having seen the film, that children are involved (see also Balthazar). There is also the 'punishment' to the page that a scribble involves, which also seems on point here.