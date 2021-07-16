TARUMAMA Trailer: New Colombian Horror Promises Family Struggles Amidst Creepy Chills

Tarumama, from driector Andrés Beltrán, screened at the Marche du Film as part of Last week, the Colombian horror film,, from driector Andrés Beltrán, screened at the Marche du Film as part of Blood Window's genre showcase , in front of prospective buyers/sellers and festival programmers.

Sara and Óscar, a couple going through a marital crisis, decide to spend a week in a remote country cabin with their two children, Alicia and Tomás. The family tries to have a quiet time, but something strange happens there. There is a woman who prowls through the forest and cries uncontrollably looking for a baby she has just lost. This deeply affects the family who will have to stay together to survive this nightmare.

Today, we have the Tarumama's first trailer to share with you, along with the poster and a selection of stills. The trailer is terrific, rife with emotional turmoil, forbidding surroundings and what looks like a decent amount of shocks and scares. From the very first image we saw of the woman's hand gripping the sleeve of Tomás' chaqueta our fingers were crossed that the rest of it would look good. Now that we've seen this trailer our anticipation is even higher.