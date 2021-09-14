BINGO HELL Trailer: B-I-N-G-Oh, This Looks Bloody Good!

In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Here it is, the first trailer for Bingo Hell, Gigi Saul Guerrero's new feature film from Blumhouse. It will also have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin at the end of September where we will catch all of its bright and bloody glory in person. Bingo Hell kicks off the second season of the Welcome To The Blumhouse series with vampire film Black As Night, from director Maritte Lee Go, as a double header on Amazon Prime on October 1st.

We have a special treat for you; we've also got your first look at the poster for the horror flick. As for the trailer we really like the shifts in color, from muted, earthy tones of every day life to bright vibrant colors of the bingo hall and the promises of violence, presuming the colors are like the lure of evil. The violence is alluded to but if you were following the production online Guerrero was hinting at lots and lots of blood being used during filming. Nice.

Mexican acting veteran Adriana Barraza (Drag Me To Hell, Rambo Last Blood y Penny Dreadful City of Angels) leads the cast of Bingo Hell.