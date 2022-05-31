Celebrating David Cronenberg: Hollywood and Beyond

In celebration of Crimes of the Future, a new film by David "Mr. Canada" Cronenberg that will open in North American movie theaters on Friday, June 3, we're looking back at his distinguished career this week.

Filmmaker David Cronenberg recalls getting a phone call from someone asking if he was interested in directing Revenge of the Jedi, as it was then titled. As he told EW in 2018:

"But, anyway, I was asked if I would be interested in considering that, and meeting with everybody, and I said, with the arrogance of youth -- relative youth, anyway -- I said, 'Well, I'm not used to doing other people's material.' And there was like a stunned silence and then 'Click' -- hang up. Basically, that was as close as I came to that."

Cronenberg explains that he wasn't opposed to the idea of working in Hollywood itself, which he proved by agreeing to come on board an adaptation of a novel by Stephen King. Hired by Dino De Laurentiis, he worked with producer Debra Hill and writer Jeffrey Boam.

Matthew Lee, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, J Hurtado and Matt Brown contributed to this story.