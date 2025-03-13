825 FOREST ROAD: Shudder Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer And Poster

Shudder announced the premiere date for the new film from Stephen Gognetti, 825 Forest Road. Written and directed by Cognetti the filmmaker is best known to fans of the Hell House LLC franchise.

After a family tragedy, Chuck Wilson hopes to start a new life in Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Isabelle, but he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret.

Seemingly hell bent on making you scared of domeciles around America this is the first time that Cognetti has ventured outside of the found footage genre where he cemented his fan base. Shudder will debut 825 Forest Road on Friday, April 4th. To commemorate the occasion they released the trailer and poster.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, today announced the premiere date, and released the trailer and poster for 825 FOREST ROAD, from the director/writer of the HELL HOUSE LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti. The highly anticipated film, which marks Cognetti’s first film outside the found footage franchise, will make its exclusive streaming debut Friday, April 4 on Shudder as part of the Halfway to Halloween celebration.

“Stephen’s HELL HOUSE LLC franchise been a cult favorite for Shudder viewers and we’re excited to welcome him back home,” said Sam Zimmerman, Head of Programming at Shudder. “825 FOREST ROAD is a twist on a haunted house tale that will stay with you long after the credits roll.”

The story is centered on Chuck Wilson who is starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth. But he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorized residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s. Finding Helen’s old home is key to ending the hauntings, but the address they have doesn’t match any of the town’s existing streets. When Chuck realizes his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late.

Written and directed by Cognetti, 825 FOREST ROAD is produced by Joe Bandelli, Dana Guerin and Cindi Rice, and is executive produced by John Frank Rosenblum for Epic Level Entertainment.