THE EDGE OF NORMAL: Chloë Grace Moretz to Star in Serial-Killer Thriller For XYZ Films

Chloë Grace Moretz is set to star in a serial-killer thriller called The Edge of Normal. The new film, an adaptation of Carla Norton’s novel by the same name will be directed by Carlota Pereda (Piggy, The Chapel).

Reeve LeClaire is still haunted from when she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, but when her psychiatrist asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she’s pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse—one that threatens to drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped.

XYZ Films is producing and financing the venture. They will be joined by production partners Vanishing Angle with Andrew Deane and Ava Jamshidi for Industry Entertainment

XYZ Films has set Chloë Grace Moretz to star in serial-killer thriller THE EDGE OF NORMAL, the first English-language feature from director Carlota Pereda (Piggy). THE EDGE OF NORMAL was written by Matt Venne (Dexter: Resurrection, Test Drive) with revisions by Lori Evans Taylor (Final Destination: Bloodlines), based on Carla Norton’s acclaimed novel of the same name from St. Martin’s Press. XYZ Films is producing and financing with funding from IPR.VC. Vanishing Angle will produce alongside Andrew Deane and Ava Jamshidi for Industry Entertainment. Reeve LeClaire is still haunted from when she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, but when her psychiatrist asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she’s pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse—one that threatens to drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped. Chloë Grace Moretz is an American actress known for her versatile performances across film and television. Most recently, Moretz has starred in The Peripheral for Amazon, THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST which was awarded the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and the Oscar Nominated Animated film NIMONA for Netflix. She will next be seen in Michael Showalter’s OH WHAT FUN opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Felicity Jones for Amazon MGM as well as Joey Powers’ LOVE LANGUAGE opposite Anthony Ramos. Carlota Pereda is a bilingual writer-director based in Spain whose debut feature Piggy (Cerdita) had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022 and was released by Magnolia Pictures. The project was selected in 2020 at script stage for the Cannes Film Festival’s Focus Coproduction Initiative. Piggy expands on Carlota's celebrated short of the same title, which marked her breakthrough as a film director, and has since won 90 awards, including the Spanish Academy Goya Award for Best Short Film in 2019, and the 2020 Slamdance AGBO Fellowship. Carlota has also worked in television for the past 20 years, most notably with Money Heist creator Alex Pina. She studied film at UCLA.

