Fantasia 2020: Second Wave of Titles Announced! Home Grown Thrills, International Scares And The World's Most Dangerous Amusement Park!

The second wave of titles for this year's virtual edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival were announced an hour ago. As expected there is a tonne of genre goodness coming to our screens at the end of August.

First we need to start with a bit of hometown pride. There are a number of Canadian titles having their world premieres during the festival. Bleed With Me from Amelia Moses, For The Sake of Vicious from Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen, The Oak Room from Cody Calahan and Slaxx from Elza Kephart. Kephart's film was presented during the Frontieres Coproduction Market in Montreal. It's always nice to see successful projects return to where it wall began.

The U.S. may be on figurative fire right now for all sorts of reasons but that hasn't stopped a good number of titles to find their way to the festival. The documentary Class Action Park from Seth Porges & Chris Charles Scott III looks especially intersting. I found Mickey Reece's Climate of the Hunter to be especially engrossing and parculiar. There is also the new film The Dark and The Wicked from Bryan Bertino, director of The Strangers.

Countries from the Asian continant have always had at home at Fantasia and there are some must-sees in this second wave, just based on description alone. Starting with the obvious, Crazy Samurai Musashi, starring one of our favorite Japanese action stars, Tak Sakaguchi. It's a single 77-minute action sequence shot by Sakaguchi collbaorator Yûji Shimomura (Death Trance and Re:Born) featuring Tak against 588 foes! Whaaaaaaaaaaaat!?!

The Tawainese horror flick Detention should be fun. When has a horror flick ever won five of it's local top film awards? Detention was nominated for twelve prizes at the 56th Golden Horse Awards. Someone knows how to show respect for horror in their homeland.

My Punch-Drunk Boxer from Jung Hyuk-ki promises a boxing drama and a rom-com about a boxer who gets a devistating diagnoses. Sounds like it is going to be incredibly infectious before it rips out your heart at the end. Where do we sign up?

And Cho Kyung-hun's animated flick Beauty Water sounds specifically frightening and horrific as it speaks on South Korea's obsession with physical appearance. Sounds like an animated body horror in on it's way. Wheee!

There's lots to see and read about in the gallery below. Despite the changes the festival has had to made in this crazy Covid-affected world they've still managed to wrangle together an impressive lineup of titles, with more to still be announced.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will launch its 24th edition next month as an exciting virtual event composed of scheduled live screenings, program library, panels, and workshops, taking place from August 20th to September 2nd, 2020. The festival will be accessible across Canada, geo-locked to the country, and will maintain unique film admittance quantities in line with the cinema experience. Fantasia will announce the full programming lineup for its 24th edition on August 6, 2020.

SECOND WAVE FILM LIST ALONE Dir. Marc Menchaca USA International Premiere BEAUTY WATER Dir. Cho Kyung-hun South Korea North American Premiere BLEED WITH ME Dir. Amelia Moses Canada World Premiere THE BLOCK ISLAND SOUND Dirs. Kevin & Matthew McManus USA World Premiere CLASS ACTION PARK Dirs. Seth Porges & Chris Charles Scott III USA International Premiere CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER Dir. Mickey Reece USA Quebec Premiere THE COLUMNIST Dir. Ivo van Aart Netherlands North American Premiere CRAZY SAMURAI MUSASHI Dir. Yûji Shimomura Japan Canadian Premiere THE DARK AND THE WICKED Dir. Bryan Bertino USA International Premiere DETENTION Dir. John Hsu Taiwan Canadian Premiere LA DOSIS Dir. Martin Kraut Argentina North American Premiere THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS Dir. Orson Oblowitz USA World Premiere FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS Dirs. Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen Canada World Premiere FUGITIVE DREAMS Dir. Jason Neulander USA World Premiere I WeirDo Dir. Liao Ming-Yi Taiwan Canadian Premiere JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS Dir. Kim Joo-ho South Korean North American Premiere LIFE: UNTITLED Dir. Kana Yamada Japan Canadian Premiere ME AND ME Dir. Jung Jin-young South Korea North American Premiere A MERMAID IN PARIS (Une sirène à Paris) Dir. Mathias Malzieu France North American Premiere MINOR PREMISE Dir. Eric Schultz USA World Premiere MY PUNCH-DRUNK BOXER Dir. Jung Hyuk-ki South Korea North American Premiere THE OAK ROOM Dir. Cody Calahan Canada World Premiere PROJECT DREAMS - HOW TO BUILD MAZINGER Z'S HANGAR Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa Japan International Premiere THE PROPHET AND THE SPACE ALIENS Dir. Yoav Shamir Israel/Austria/South Africa North American Premiere PVT CHAT Dir. Ben Hozie USA International Premiere SANZARU Dir. Xia Magnus USA International Premiere SAVAGE STATE Dir. David Perrault France/Canada/Belgium North American Premiere SLAXX Dir. Elza Kephart Canada World Premiere VERTIGO Dir. Jeon Gye-soo South Korea Canadian Premiere