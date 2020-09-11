MAYHEM 2020: Announcing Physical Screenings of BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL, PSYCHO GOREMAN And THE OAK ROOM

The international genre festival circuit has been finding ways to adapt to pandemic climate. Our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, UK announced in July that they would be presenting a 'Skeleton Edition' this year.

Today the festival announced three titles that will have physical screenings at the festival's home, the Broadway Cinema. The three films playing this year will be Boys From County Hell, Psycho Goreman and The Oak Room.

Psycho Goreman and The Oak Room are familiar to us. Boys From County Hell is new and from the producers of Extra Ordinary and that was kind of a thing last year, wasn't it? Remember last year? Those were the days, huh? Anyways, a horror-comedy from Ireland with a title that may or may not play on the song Boys From The County Hell by The Pogues should be alright by us.

As stated in their July announcement there will individual ticket sales for all screenings with safety measures in place to enesure all attendees are safe and sound. Expect tickets to go fast!