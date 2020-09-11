Toronto Film Festival Coverage International News All Features Festival Interviews Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works
MAYHEM 2020: Announcing Physical Screenings of BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL, PSYCHO GOREMAN And THE OAK ROOM
The international genre festival circuit has been finding ways to adapt to pandemic climate. Our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, UK announced in July that they would be presenting a 'Skeleton Edition' this year.
Today the festival announced three titles that will have physical screenings at the festival's home, the Broadway Cinema. The three films playing this year will be Boys From County Hell, Psycho Goreman and The Oak Room.
Psycho Goreman and The Oak Room are familiar to us. Boys From County Hell is new and from the producers of Extra Ordinary and that was kind of a thing last year, wasn't it? Remember last year? Those were the days, huh? Anyways, a horror-comedy from Ireland with a title that may or may not play on the song Boys From The County Hell by The Pogues should be alright by us.
As stated in their July announcement there will individual ticket sales for all screenings with safety measures in place to enesure all attendees are safe and sound. Expect tickets to go fast!
Mayhem Film Festival announces BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL, PSYCHO GOREMAN, THE OAK ROOM and the ever popular SHORT FILM SHOWCASE for physical screeningsFollowing on from July’s launch of Mayhem Film Festival: Skeleton Edition, we’re proud to announce the titles for this year’s 16th edition of Broadway’s festival of horror.Our opening film is Irish horror-comedy Boys from County Hell, which sees the residents of a sleepy Irish village (whose claim to fame is the dubious legend that Bram Stoker once spent a night in the local pub where he was inspired to write ‘Dracula’) in a fight for survival as they discover there may be more to the myth of a local bloodsucking creature than they thought. From the producers of last year’s Mayhem Film Festival favourite Extra Ordinary, Boys from County Hell promises to be another raucous Mayhem crowd-pleaser.We also can’t wait to bring you Psycho Goreman, from the director of Mayhem favourites Manborg, Bio-Cop and The Void Steve Kostanski (formally of Astron-6). When siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Called “the craziest, bloodiest horror-movie of 2020” by Bloody Disgusting, we can’t wait to screen this journey into madness.Rounding off this year’s programme is the return of our ever-popular Short Film Showcase (titles to be announced soon) and our closing film The Oak Room, a violent Canadian story of mistaken identity and double crosses starring Breaking Bad’s RJ Mitte. During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender (Peter Outerbridge - Nikita, Orphan Black) by telling him a story, the night’s events quickly spins out of control.
