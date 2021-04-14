THE OAK ROOM: Black Fawn Distribution Brings Northern Gothic Thriller Home

We got word today that our friends at Black Fawn Distribution have picked up the Canadian home video rights for The Oak Room, Cody Calahan's northern gothic thriller. They will put The Oak Room out on all major Canadian VOD and digital platforms on April 27th.

During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night’s events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double crosses and shocking violence.

Have a look at the new trailer below the press release.

Black Fawn Distribution has acquired the Canadian home video rights for the critically acclaimed northern gothic thriller The Oak Room. The film is set for release on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 on all major Canadian VOD and digital platforms. Starring RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad) in the lead role opposite character actor Peter Outerbridge (V-Wars, Suicide Squad, and the recently announced role of Roman Sionis/Black Mask on CW’s Batwoman), The Oak Room was produced by Black Fawn Films, Breakthrough Entertainment, and Citizen Skull. Directed by Cody Calahan (Vicious Fun, Let Her Out), the film also stars Ari Millen (Orphan Black, I’ll Take Your Dead) and Martin Roach (The Shape of Water, Diary of the Dead).

In addition to Black Fawn Distribution’s acquisition, Lightbulb Film Distribution will oversee the film’s release in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand at the end of April while Gravitas Ventures recently released the film in the United States.

“It was an amazing experience working with Cody and the Black Fawn team to tell the unique and surreal story in The Oak Room,” states RJ Mitte. “From the cast to the crew in Canada, where we filmed this, it was such a great group to work with. I’m so excited for this project to come out.”

Blending the rural isolation of “No Country for Old Men” with the small-town, gothic claustrophobia of “Frailty,” The Oak Room enthralled audiences at its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival where it took home the award for Best Canadian Feature. The film went on to have its US premiere at Telluride Horror Show while also picking up the Audience Award at UK’s Grimmfest and the Best Feature Film Award at South African Horrorfest.

“The Oak Room is a completely engrossing film experience,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s Sales Manager CF Benner. “You’ll hear the wind, you’ll feel the cold, and you’ll sense the walls closing in around you. The Oak Room is an intriguing jigsaw puzzle of a film that’s rooted in classic storytelling and gothic tension. There’s a lot more going on beneath the surface of this film and I guarantee you’ll be thinking about it long after the screen fades to black.”

The Oak Room marks an ambitious departure for director Cody Calahan as the character-driven film was adapted from the award winning stage play of the same name. Original writer Peter Genoway returned to the project as screenwriter to complete the adaptation.