DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Review: Matt Murdock, Attorney at Law. And Sometimes he is Daredevil

“Does the mask allow us to be our true selves, or, does it strip away our identity and allow us to act like animals?”

What should have been a night for celebration ends in tragedy when the assassin Bullseye nearly wipes out a bar full of cops. The brazen act of violence pushes Matt Murdock, the Daredevil, over the edge so much that he takes justice into his own hands then hangs up his cowl, perhaps for good. He builds on his law career while sticking with his prerogative to take on cases that no one else thinks can be won. Murdock also starts to date therapist and author Heather Glenn, someone who expresses an interest in writing about vigilantes for her next book. But Murdock knows nothing about that kind of thing.

Wilson Fisk, fully recovered after Echo tried to aerate his face with a bullet, returns to New York and reunites with his wife, Vanessa, who has since taken over his criminal empire. Fisk turns his attention towards politics and runs for mayor of New York City. Old habits die hard and Fisk eventually resorts to old tactics to achieve his political goals.

THE ACTION

This is partly why we’re here, no?

The new series Daredevil: Born Again opens with an action set piece that puts our story in motion. It is big. It is violent. Planned and stitched together to give the illusion of a oner once the shock of the events that play out during the season opener wear off the scene will fall under scrutiny from action aficionados.

There is a lot of average, low lit, computer effects going on here, specifically when Daredevil sprints across the rooftops. As Daredevil and Bullseye crash through the bar and up flights of stairs, all of that as well looks… okay. Something feels off about the motion.

Sadly, it is something we’ve come to expect from Marvel, the good old ‘give the impression of something awesome - you have five minutes’ approach to visual effects the studio has become synonymous with. And maybe it’s because this reboot of the series was rebooted again only a few months after the writer’s strike ended and filming was only completed in April of 2024.

The action picks up again in the back third of the series as Fisk grows in power and influence and other external forces come into play. The final episodes handle a balance of real world and comic world threats for everyone. We will give credit to the one ‘Holy Fuck’ moment of horrific violence in the final episodes. You will know it when you see it.

After the Netflix series raised our expectations for episodic action scenes we felt a bit let down by the action scenes in the Disney+ reboot. The attempt in the season opener to outdo the much lauded Old Boy hallway oner from the first series ends up being grandiose. Someone in the trades is going to write an editorial about the opening scene of the first episode, about how it was done and how the team pulled it off. Guaranteed. That’s all fine and good, we’re not entirely sure it will be warranted, cause we’re stuck up action nerds

The impression is when Daredevil or Frank Castle run headlong into the fray things are going to get clubbed, or shot, or clubbed then shot. A lot of the set pieces later on end up being indiscernible, shot too close, or chopped to ribbons by the editing team. We understand this is a subjective response. Maybe you like your action in your face, to give you the impression you’re in the thick of it. We ended up disappointed with a lot of it, cause we’re stuck up action nerds.