Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: I LOVE YOU FOREVER

For Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani's anti RomCom, I Love You Forever, the key art is all about the blank white wall. I know I have been going on for some time about the death of movie credit blocks on posters, but here we have a nice twist on putting it at the top of the poster in a justified-spacing block. Very satisfying. The blank space also lets the plain chunky title of the film stand out, above the mid-point of the one-sheet.

Below that, a figurative field of ever so slightly desaturated pink daisies, tied up with white bows of surrender (or peace?) and the lead character looking annoyed (or bored?)  Sofia Black-D'Elia stares directly at the viewer in a kind of vague, whatever, non-challenging stance, which is in stark contrast to the title. 

Props for this poster looking ever so slightly different than anything I have seen recently. 

