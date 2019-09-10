JAMES VS HIS FUTURE SELF Trailer: Daniel Stern Stars in Canadian Timey Wimey Flick

Jeremy LaLonde and Jonas Chernick's timey wimey comedy James vs His Future Self is currently touring the Canadian festival circuit. A trailer for their film was released prior to the weekend; thankfully there is still time (eh? eh?!) to watch it below.

A brilliant scientist on the cusp of inventing time travel finds himself tormented by his unhinged future self who wants him to give up his work for a normal life. When he won’t go along with the plan, it becomes a wicked battle of man versus himself - literally. Starring Daniel Stern (City Slickers, Home Alone), Jonas Chernick (My Awkward Sexual Adventure) & Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man On Earth, Step Up 4). Directed by Jeremy LaLonde (The Go-Getters) produced by Jonathan Bronfman (The Witch, Patti Cake$, Stockholm), Jordan Walker (The Go-Getters) and Jonas Chernick.

Thanks to the laurels midway we also know that James vs His Future Self will play here in Toronto at Toronto After Dark, part of their yet to be announced lineup in October. TADFF's director has an affinity for all things timey wimey so any opportunity to show a time travel film, especially a Canadian one, makes perfect sense.