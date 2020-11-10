Final Girls Chile 2020: DIABLO ROJO PTY, MATAR AL DRAGON y THE RETURNED Headline Free Online Event
This one kind of snuck up on us. Things being what they are we lost track of our friends at Final Girls Chile down in Santiago this year. But they have soldiered on and will be putting on a free online event in the back half of this week for all Chileans.
My friends Sol Charlotte and Jimena Monteoliva will have their movies, Diablo Rojo PTY and Matar al dragon (To Kill the Dragon), play during the festival. They will be joined by Laura Casabé and her film Los que vuelven (The Returned).
There will be short films, band sets, interviews and conversations with female leaders like Gabriela Sandoval, founder of Santiago Intenrnational Film Festival, or Sanfic, an important partner and currator of programs which help develop genre projects in the LatAm region.
The event will be free over at CentroArteAlameda.tv.
WHERE WOMEN AND DISSIDENTS ARE THE PROTAGONISTSThe event will be held through the Centro Arte Alameda online platform from November 12 to 15In an unprecedented way and for the first time in our country, comes the “Final Girls Chile” genre film festival, which aims to publicize the work of women and dissidents within the cinematographic world.Historically, those known as “minorities” within the seventh art have been made invisible. This is why Final Girls comes to give them a voice, in order to have their achievements recognized both in front of and behind the scenes.In this first version, the event will feature feature and short film competitions (both national and international), talks with a gender focus, interviews, live music and much more.Among its novelties is a discussion on gender violence in the audiovisual medium, which seeks to create a space for criticism and reflection on the reality that women experience at the national level, and which is not seen on the screen, thus allowing a problematic that for years has been silenced.In addition, at its inauguration, the festival will hold the exclusive avant premiere of the film "Those who return" (2019), delivery with which the director Laura Casabé won the award for "Best director" in the area of "New visions" of the renowned Sitges festival.Some of the outstanding characters that will participate in this great event are: Celine Reymond (actress), Gabriela Sandoval (Founder of Sanﬁc), Katona Katrina (singer), among others.Considering the global contingency, Final Girls Chile will be held online from November 12 to November 15, through the new platform of Centro Arte Alameda "Centro Arte Alameda TV", which is free, so the festival program will be at the click of a button.More information soon on the Final Girls Chile social networks
