Final Girls Chile 2020: DIABLO ROJO PTY, MATAR AL DRAGON y THE RETURNED Headline Free Online Event

This one kind of snuck up on us. Things being what they are we lost track of our friends at Final Girls Chile down in Santiago this year. But they have soldiered on and will be putting on a free online event in the back half of this week for all Chileans.

My friends Sol Charlotte and Jimena Monteoliva will have their movies, Diablo Rojo PTY and Matar al dragon (To Kill the Dragon), play during the festival. They will be joined by Laura Casabé and her film Los que vuelven (The Returned).

There will be short films, band sets, interviews and conversations with female leaders like Gabriela Sandoval, founder of Santiago Intenrnational Film Festival, or Sanfic, an important partner and currator of programs which help develop genre projects in the LatAm region.

The event will be free over at CentroArteAlameda.tv