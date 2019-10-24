Now in Theaters: ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Boldly Celebrates Popular Piracy

Ahoy, matey! On the 20th anniversary of the original anime's debut, a new feature film adaptation sails into North America.

One Piece: Stampede

The film will screen in theaters across the U.S. in Japanese with English subtitles on October 24 (today), October 29 and 31, and in an English dubbed version on October 26 and 30. In Canada, the film will screen on October 25 and November 5 (subtitles) and on October 28 and November 8 (dubbed). Visit distributor Funimation Films for theater locations and more information.

Written and illustrated by Oda Eiichiro, and first published in 1996, the original manga has sold hundreds of millions of copies around the world. Quickly adapted into an anime series in 1999, that too has endured; Toei Animation has produced more than 900 episodes over the past two decades.

The 14th feature film adaptation opened in its native Japan back in August to great popular success. As with most things anime, I confess to shameful, near-total ignorance about One Piece, though the idea of a jaunty pirate tale certainly sounds appealing. Its popularity and endurance in various formats speaks for itself; fans will seek out the opportunity to see it on the big screen, and Funimation Films is making that possible.

Put on your straw hat, watch the trailer below, check out the images below (click to embiggen), and make your theatrical plans accordingly.

Now in Theaters covers international and indie genre films.

