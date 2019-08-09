Fantasia Coverage Sci-Fi Hollywood News Hollywood Reviews Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works

Now in Theaters: EVERY TIME I DIE Trailer Teases Discovery

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
How far will you go to protect your friends?

Every Time I Die
Now in U.S. theaters and On Demand via Gravitas Ventures.

Sometimes I wish I was three people, just so I could see every intriguing movie that opens in theaters, on VOD (video on demand) platforms, and/or on streaming services. Here is (possibly) a great example: a psychological thriller in which a man's desire to protect his friends continues, even after he dies. Now that's what I call devotion...

The official synopsis states: "When Sam is murdered in a remote lake, his consciousness begins to travel through the bodies of his friends in an effort to protect them from his killer. This dark passage leads him on a greater journey - discovering his own identity."

Drew Fonteiro, Marc Menchaca, Michelle Macedo, Tyler Dash White and Melissa Macedo star; Robi Michael directed. More information is available at the official site, which can also help you find a theater near you.

